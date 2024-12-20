Top US diplomats arrive in Damascus to meet new Syria leaders in first visit since Assad outing

2024-12-20 10:20:09 - From: The Guardian

The delegation will speak directly with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leaders and seek clues on missing Americans including journalist Austin Tice, the state department says

A senior delegation of US diplomats has arrived in Syria to speak directly to the new Islamist-led rulers, hoping to encourage a moderate, inclusive path and to seek information on missing Americans.

It is the first formal US diplomatic mission to Damascus since the early days of the brutal civil war that broke out in 2011 and culminated in a surprise lightning offensive that toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad this month.

