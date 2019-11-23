Home › Baghdad Post › Pence visits U.S. troops in Iraq, to meet prime minister: government source

2019/11/23 | 18:15



U.S. Vice President Mike Pence landed in Iraq on Saturday to visit U.S. troops and was set to meet Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, a source in the premier’s office said.



Pence visited Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq where U.S. troops are stationed. The Iraqi government source gave no further details.











