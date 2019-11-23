Pence visits U.S. troops in Iraq, to meet prime minister: government source

2019/11/23 | 18:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence landed in Iraq on Saturday to visit U.S. troops and was set to meet Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, a source in the premier’s office said.
Pence visited Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq where U.S. troops are stationed. The Iraqi government source gave no further details.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence landed in Iraq on Saturday to visit U.S. troops and was set to meet Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, a source in the premier’s office said.
Pence visited Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq where U.S. troops are stationed. The Iraqi government source gave no further details.