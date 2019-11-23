Al-Halboosi: Elections and Commission Law project are in the agenda of next session

2019/11/23 | 19:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
Speaker of Parliament Muhammed al-Halboosi asserted the importance to decide the projects of the Parliamentary elections and the Independent High electoral Commission.
“The Law project of elections and electoral commission will be the first two items to be discussed in the next parliamentary session,” said al-Halboosi.
INA – BAGHDAD
Speaker of Parliament Muhammed al-Halboosi asserted the importance to decide the projects of the Parliamentary elections and the Independent High electoral Commission.
“The Law project of elections and electoral commission will be the first two items to be discussed in the next parliamentary session,” said al-Halboosi.