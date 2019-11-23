عربي | كوردى


Al-Halboosi: Elections and Commission Law project are in the agenda of next session

2019/11/23 | 19:30
INA – BAGHDAD



Speaker of Parliament Muhammed al-Halboosi asserted the importance to decide the projects of the Parliamentary elections and the Independent High electoral Commission.



“The Law project of elections and electoral commission will be the first two items to be discussed in the next parliamentary session,” said al-Halboosi.











