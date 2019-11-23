Pence visits US forces in Iraq's Ain Al-Assad base

2019/11/23 | 20:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
US
Vice President Mike Pence paid a visit to Iraq during which he visited the US
forces at the base of Ain al-Assad as part of the international coalition that
supports Iraqi forces in the fight against ISIS.Pence's
visit was apparently unexpected. He also made a telephone call with Prime
Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi but did not meet with Iraq's top leaders including
President Barham Salih.During
the call, Pence and Abd Al-Mahdi discussed strengthening relations between the
two countries, prospects for joint cooperation, as well as the developments in
Iraq, the government's efforts and reform measures in response to the demands
of the demonstrators.
