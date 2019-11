Pence visits US forces in Iraq's Ain Al-Assad base

2019/11/23 | 20:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-USVice President Mike Pence paid a visit to Iraq during which he visited the USforces at the base of Ain al-Assad as part of the international coalition thatsupports Iraqi forces in the fight against ISIS.Pence'svisit was apparently unexpected. He also made a telephone call with PrimeMinister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi but did not meet with Iraq's top leaders includingPresident Barham Salih.Duringthe call, Pence and Abd Al-Mahdi discussed strengthening relations between thetwo countries, prospects for joint cooperation, as well as the developments inIraq, the government's efforts and reform measures in response to the demandsof the demonstrators.