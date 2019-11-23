عربي | كوردى


Pence visits US forces in Iraq's Ain Al-Assad base

2019/11/23 | 20:00
US

Vice President Mike Pence paid a visit to Iraq during which he visited the US

forces at the base of Ain al-Assad as part of the international coalition that

supports Iraqi forces in the fight against ISIS.Pence's

visit was apparently unexpected. He also made a telephone call with Prime

Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi but did not meet with Iraq's top leaders including

President Barham Salih.During

the call, Pence and Abd Al-Mahdi discussed strengthening relations between the

two countries, prospects for joint cooperation, as well as the developments in

Iraq, the government's efforts and reform measures in response to the demands

of the demonstrators.





