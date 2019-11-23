عربي | كوردى


Pence meets Barzani, denounces Iran's influence in Iraq

2019/11/23 | 20:00
US Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday met with Iraqi

Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani during the former's surprise visit to

Iraq.Pence,

during the visit, denounced Iran's intervention in the Iraqi affairs, adding

that the US continues "to be concerned about the malign influence of Iran

across Iraq".He

added that Iraq's Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi assured him "that they

were working to avoid violence or the kind of oppression we see taking place

even as we speak in Iran.”



