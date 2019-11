Pence meets Barzani, denounces Iran's influence in Iraq

2019/11/23 | 20:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-US Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday met with IraqiKurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani during the former's surprise visit toIraq.Pence,during the visit, denounced Iran's intervention in the Iraqi affairs, addingthat the US continues "to be concerned about the malign influence of Iranacross Iraq".Headded that Iraq's Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi assured him "that theywere working to avoid violence or the kind of oppression we see taking placeeven as we speak in Iran.”