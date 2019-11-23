Pence meets Barzani, denounces Iran's influence in Iraq

2019/11/23 | 20:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
US Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday met with Iraqi
Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani during the former's surprise visit to
Iraq.Pence,
during the visit, denounced Iran's intervention in the Iraqi affairs, adding
that the US continues "to be concerned about the malign influence of Iran
across Iraq".He
added that Iraq's Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi assured him "that they
were working to avoid violence or the kind of oppression we see taking place
even as we speak in Iran.”
US Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday met with Iraqi
Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani during the former's surprise visit to
Iraq.Pence,
during the visit, denounced Iran's intervention in the Iraqi affairs, adding
that the US continues "to be concerned about the malign influence of Iran
across Iraq".He
added that Iraq's Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi assured him "that they
were working to avoid violence or the kind of oppression we see taking place
even as we speak in Iran.”