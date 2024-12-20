US diplomats meet with Syria's new ruler

2024-12-20 20:00:02 - From: Al monitor

US diplomats met with Syria's new ruler on Friday, an official told AFP, as outside powers seek assurances the country's Islamist-led authorities will be moderate and inclusive.

The ouster of former president Bashar al-Assad ended decades of abuses and years of civil war, but raised concerns over minorities and women's rights, as well as the future of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

The lightning offensive that toppled Assad was led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), rooted in Al-Qaeda's Syria branch but recently adopting a moderate stance.