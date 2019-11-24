Brian Hook urges suspending Iranian regime's social media accounts

2019/11/24 | 00:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook on Saturday called on the administrations of Facebook, Twitter and Twitter to suspend Iranian regime's accounts for misusing their power.
"Iranian regime's leadership has shamelessly used social media to spew propaganda while shutting down the internet for ordinary Iranians," US Department of State quoted Hook as saying.
Trump earlier said that Iran closed Internet access to hide “tragedy and death” the regime is committing, but such attempts to hide the truth failed.
