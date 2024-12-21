In Damascus meeting, US drops reward for arrest of Syria's new leader

2024-12-21 00:00:02 - From: Al monitor

A senior US diplomat told Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa on Friday that Washington was scrapping a reward for his arrest, and welcomed "positive messages" from their talks including a promise to fight terrorism.

Barbara Leaf, Washington's top diplomat for the Middle East, made the comments after her meeting with Sharaa in Damascus -- the first formal mission to Syria's capital by United States diplomats since the early days of Syria's civil war.