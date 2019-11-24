Home › INA › PM makes two phone calls with his Kuwaiti counterpart and Emir

PM makes two phone calls with his Kuwaiti counterpart and Emir

2019/11/24 | 01:20



INA – BAGHDAD







PM Adel Abdul Mahdi made two phone calls with Kuwait Emir Subah al-Ahmed Al-Jabbir Al-Subah and Kuwait’s PM.







Abdul Mahdi offered his congratulations to Kuwait for the new government as he wishes the bilateral relations to be improved for more mutual cooperation.







Kuwait’s Emir and PM respond in thankful words for the PM and expressed their wishes for Iraq to be secured and prosperous as the mutual cooperation to be developed.























