2024-12-21 02:00:02 - From: Al monitor

US officials said Friday that Syria's new leaders had assisted in the hunt for missing journalist Austin Tice, with searches underway at sites of interest.

US diplomats, paying the first visit to Damascus since Islamist-led rebels toppled strongman Bashar al-Assad earlier this month, said they told the new Islamist-led authorities of their priority of finding Tice and other missing Americans.