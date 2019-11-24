Kurdistan government meets the returning delegation from Baghdad

2019/11/24 | 12:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The meeting of the presidency of Kurdistan Regional Government with the government delegation that visited the capital Baghdad started on Saturday, and held dialogues with officials in the federal government.
The President of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani met with the government delegation to discuss the results of the delegation's talks with officials of the federal government on the oil files and the share of Kurdistan region of the federal budget for 2020.
The delegation of Kurdistan Region consisted of the Minister of Finance and Economy Awat Sheikh Janab , the Minister of the Region ,Khalid Shwani , Chief Cabinet Office , Omid Sabah and the Secretary of the Council of Ministers of the region ,Amanj Rahim.
The meeting of the presidency of Kurdistan Regional Government with the government delegation that visited the capital Baghdad started on Saturday, and held dialogues with officials in the federal government.
The President of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani met with the government delegation to discuss the results of the delegation's talks with officials of the federal government on the oil files and the share of Kurdistan region of the federal budget for 2020.
The delegation of Kurdistan Region consisted of the Minister of Finance and Economy Awat Sheikh Janab , the Minister of the Region ,Khalid Shwani , Chief Cabinet Office , Omid Sabah and the Secretary of the Council of Ministers of the region ,Amanj Rahim.