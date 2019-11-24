Home › Relief Web › World: Eighth Periodic Report On The Implementation Of International Humanitarian Law At The Level Of Arab States 2015 - 2018

Country: Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, occupied Palestinian territory, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, World, Yemen







Since 2003, the ICRC, in cooperation with the League of Arab States, has been publishing joint reports on the implementation of IHL in the Arab region. The latest of which is the Eighth Periodic Report which covers the last four years; from 2015 to 2018. The report provides an overview of the regional efforts made, and that of individual Arab governments, in the dissemination and integration of IHL. It symbolizes the efforts made by the states despite the challenges and suffering the region witnessed as a result of years of conflicts. Moreover, it affirms the commitment of Arab states to the implementation of IHL in order to alleviate human suffering.



