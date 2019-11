Iranian min: Internet blackout harmed citizens, companies

2019/11/24 | 15:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-IranianMinister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad-Javad AzariJahromi on Saturday apologies for shutting off the Internet nationwide for itsharmful impact on citizens.Theminister apologized to people for the Internet blackout, saying that suchprocedure caused many problems to citizens and harmed some import and exportcompanies.Cutting access of the Internet came in light of angry protests over fuel prices hike.