Iranian min: Internet blackout harmed citizens, companies

2019/11/24 | 15:10
Iranian
Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad-Javad Azari
Jahromi on Saturday apologies for shutting off the Internet nationwide for its
harmful impact on citizens.The
minister apologized to people for the Internet blackout, saying that such
procedure caused many problems to citizens and harmed some import and export
companies.
Cutting access of the Internet came in light of angry protests over fuel prices hike.
