Iranian min: Internet blackout harmed citizens, companies
2019/11/24 | 15:10
Iranian

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad-Javad Azari

Jahromi on Saturday apologies for shutting off the Internet nationwide for its

harmful impact on citizens.The

minister apologized to people for the Internet blackout, saying that such

procedure caused many problems to citizens and harmed some import and export

companies.



Cutting access of the Internet came in light of angry protests over fuel prices hike.





