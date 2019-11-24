Defense minister: 'Third party' brought gas bombs to kill protesters

2019/11/24 | 17:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Iraqi Defense Minister has claimed that a “third party” brought lethal tear gas bombs to kill protesters in Baghdad and some southern provinces.
In remarks on Saturday, Najah al-Shammari, the minister, said he had not signed any contract or order of purchase for such gas bombs since he has taken office, putting the blame on “a third party” in this suspicious plot.
Moreover, he said he will stand with the protesters and their “legitimate” demands.
The remarks came after reports said the tear gas bombs used against protesters weighed three times more than regular bombs, which makes them illegal to use.
