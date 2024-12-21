‘Tolerance’ or ‘vengeance’: Future of Syria hangs in the balance

2024-12-21 22:00:05 - From: France 24

The future of Syria is hanging in the balance following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime nearly two weeks ago. Back in Paris after reporting from northern Syria, FRANCE 24's Andrew Hilliar recounts his encounters with Syrians who are calling for vengeance on former supporters of the Assad regime and minority communities who are calling for protection and stability from the country's new rulers.