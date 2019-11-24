Erbil residents Denounce killing of protesters in Iran

2019/11/24 | 18:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A large number of Kurds living in Kurdistan Region, activists, and several local organizations held a gathering on Sunday outside the UN Office in Erbil to condemn the violent response by the Iranian government to the protests across the country.
Iraq, including the Kurdish areas, have been engulfed in protests since 15th November. According to Amnesty International, over 100 protesters have so far been killed by the Iraqi security forces, thousands were injured and many more detained.
According to Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, a total of 48 Kurds are among the killed while more than 1,000 are arrested with their fate remaining unknown.
