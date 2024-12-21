In Israeli-occupied south Syria, villagers feel abandoned

2024-12-21 23:00:02 - From: Al monitor

In the towns and villages of southern Syria that Israel has occupied since the overthrow of longtime strongman Bashar al-Assad, soldiers and residents size each other up from a distance.

The main street of the village of Jabata al-Khashab is largely deserted as a foot patrol of Israeli troops passes through it.

Most villagers have cloistered themselves inside their homes since the troops arrived. A few look on through windows and from rooftops.