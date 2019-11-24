Home › kurdistan 24 › Over 17,000 Syrian Kurdish refugees arrived in Kurdistan since Turkey offensive: KRG

Over 17,000 Syrian Kurdish refugees arrived in Kurdistan since Turkey offensive: KRG

2019/11/24 | 18:40



Over the past few years, the Kurdistan Region has been home to 1.8 million IDPs and refugees who fled from Syria and other parts of Iraq. Nearly four million Iraqis were displaced when the terror group emerged in northern Iraq in mid-2014.



On Nov. 9, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani visited a Syrian refugee camp in Bardarash to discuss the needs and requirements with camp management and international and local organizations.



Read More: PM Masrour Barzani visits Syrian refugee camp in Kurdistan Region



The Bardarash camp currently hosts 2,619 Syrian refugee families, equivalent to about 12,000 individuals who fled to the Kurdistan Region following Turkey’s military assault on northeastern Syria on Oct. 9.



