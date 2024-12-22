What Israel’s capture of Syrian territory as Assad fell signifies for the Middle East

2024-12-22 14:00:30 - From: Arab News

LONDON: In the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 8, shortly after a coalition of opposition forces seized Damascus and toppled Bashar Assad’s regime, Israeli troops infringed on Syrian territory for the first time in 50 years, marking another breach of international law. They advanced into a demilitarized zone along the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and seized roughly another 400 square kilometers of Syrian territory. The move has drawn international criticism, with Jordan slamming the deployment of Israeli troops in the Golan as a violation of international law.