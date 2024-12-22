Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah hosts conference on Middle East shifts and Kurdish challenges

2024-12-22 17:30:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdistan Region’sAl-Sulaymaniyah hosted a conference to discuss the security and politicalshifts in the Middle East and their impact on the overall situation,particularly the status of the Kurdish people in the region.

The conference supervisor, Aram HamaAli, told Shafaq News Agency, "The conference aims to highlight thepolitical and security repercussions of recent developments in Syria and theMiddle East, with a focus on their impact on the Kurdish issue."

"The conference broughttogether political, academic, and parliamentary perspectives. Political partyrepresentatives shared their views on the current situation and its impact onregional stability,” he explained. "Academics offered in-depth insights onthe regional landscape and its effects, while Iraqi parliamentarians discussedIraq’s role in addressing these changes and strategies to tackle thechallenges."

Hama Ali further noted that"the conference's diverse participation aims to foster dialogue, build ashared understanding of regional changes, and develop strategies to addressthem."

The conference concluded withrecommendations to enhance regional cooperation in addressing escalatingcrises, find common solutions for regional stability, and emphasize theprotection of Kurdish rights amid current challenges.

The Middle East, according to analysts,is undergoing fundamental changes due to recent developments in Syria and otherArab regions, reshaping the political and security landscape. For the Kurds,these shifts reportedly pose significant challenges to their political andsocial future, especially amid rising conflicts and instability in some areas.