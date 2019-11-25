Home › Baghdad Post › At least 25 people were killed, and 261 more were wounded:

2019/11/25 | 13:55



Security forces at the Umm Qasr port fired upon protesters, killing seven. About 87 people were wounded. The port had reopened on Friday after being closed down due to demonstrations.Four people were killed in Nasariya province, and 71 were wounded. Government buildings were set on fire, and a hospital had to be evacuated.In Baghdad, fighting on Rasheed Street left two dead and 20 wounded on Saturday. Thirteen were wounded on Sunday.One person was killed in Najaf, and another was killed in Diwaniya.In Basra, about 35 people were wounded by rubber bullets and tear gas canisters. Demonstrators set fire to a police vehicle in the city center.About 24 people were wounded in demonstrations in Karbala, where protesters lobbed Molotov cocktails at security forces.Demonstrations were reported in Amara and Kut as well.Non-protest-related violence:In Islahiyah, ISIS militants killed two civilians and wounded four more. When security forces arrived three were killed, and three were wounded.A bomb in Buhriz wounded four soldiers.Turkish airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) members killed five in Dohuk.



