Iraqi Teachers Union calls for fresh protests Wednesday

2019/11/25
The Iraqi Teachers Union on Monday called on the educational staff to continue peaceful demonstrations and organize a unified protest.
The fresh protests will start moving from the union's branches in Baghdad and the other provinces on Wednesday.
This comes as Iraq is mired in angry protests calling for improving social conditions, providing job opportunities, combating corruption and also demanding a regime change.
