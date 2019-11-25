Commander in Chief Spokesman: 11 officers wounded in a grenade and outlaws arrested

2019/11/25 | 18:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
Spokesman of the Commander in Chief of Iraqi Armed Forces Abdul Kareem Khalaf asserted on Monday, that 11 officers were wounded for being targeted by outlaws that threw a grenade on them in Baghdad and using the Molotov as well.
“Security Forces arrested many outlaws and still pursuing these groups,” said Khalaf.
