Commander in Chief Spokesman: 11 officers wounded in a grenade and outlaws arrested

2019/11/25 | 18:00



INA – BAGHDAD







Spokesman of the Commander in Chief of Iraqi Armed Forces Abdul Kareem Khalaf asserted on Monday, that 11 officers were wounded for being targeted by outlaws that threw a grenade on them in Baghdad and using the Molotov as well.







“Security Forces arrested many outlaws and still pursuing these groups,” said Khalaf.



















