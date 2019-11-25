Home › INA › Al-Halboosi: The current situation requires us not to be biased to any party

Al-Halboosi: The current situation requires us not to be biased to any party

2019/11/25 | 18:00



INA – BAGHDAD







Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Muhammed al-Halboosi asserted that the current situation requires us not to be biased to any party for we are facing a national cause.







“We must work on regaining the trust between Iraqi streets and the political process,” said al-Halboosi.







He also asserted the importance of legislating the law of parliamentary elections and the high electoral commission.



















