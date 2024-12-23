Dollar prices rise in Baghdad and stabilize in Erbil

2024-12-23 12:50:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ OnMonday, the exchange rates ?f the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edgedhigher in Baghdad, while remaining stable in Erbil markets.

According to asurvey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates increased with the opening ?fthe central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 151,000dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 150,800 dinars on Sunday.

The selling andbuying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 152,000 IQD and150,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's sellingprice reached 150,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,400.