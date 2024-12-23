The Refugees Trapped in a Corner of Syria, Now Free

2024-12-23 14:00:41 - From: NPR

In a remote corner of southeastern Syria near the border with Jordan, some 7,000 people have been trapped in a refugee camp for more than nine years. They had fled Syrian regime forces and ISIS attacks and had nowhere else they could go. Our reporter is the first person to visit the camp and learns what the future of the residents looks like now that the regime has fallen.