Iraq’s complex role in regional crises: from humanitarian relief to political strategy

2024-12-23 14:05:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ In response to the crises in Syria, Lebanon,and Gaza, Iraq has launched several initiatives aimed at delivering crucialhumanitarian aid and political support. However, these efforts have sparkedconcerns about Iraq’s growing involvement in broader regional issues, thepolitical dynamics behind these actions, and the potential repercussions,particularly as Iraq’s citizens face poverty and internal challenges.

Iraq’s Support to Lebanon and Gaza

Iraq has been actively supporting Lebanon and Gaza throughvarious initiatives. Recently, the Iraqi government approved a voluntary 1%deduction from state employees' salaries to fund reconstruction andhumanitarian efforts there.

In addition, Iraq is assisting Lebanon with its severeelectricity crisis by providing heavy fuel oil under an agreement signed inJuly 2021. The deal allows Lebanon to import one million tons of fuel annually,a vital resource for the country’s power plants, which have been plagued byfrequent blackouts and power cuts lasting up to 23 hours a day.

The deal was renewed until January 2025, ensuring Lebanonwill have a steady supply of fuel oil to maintain its power grid.

At the time of its initial signing, the agreement was valuedbetween $300 and $400 million, according to Raymond Ghajar, Lebanon's energyminister at the time. However, as fuel prices have risen, the value of the dealhas increased to an estimated $570 million, as reported by Lebanon's currentenergy minister, Walid Fayad, in an interview with AFP last month.

Al-Rafidain Initiative

Last week, the Victory Alliance (Al-Nasr), led by formerIraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, announced the launch of the Al-RafidainInitiative, which aims to provide humanitarian and political support to Syria.

In a statement received by Shafaq News, the coalitionoutlined two main components of the initiative, one focused on humanitarian aidand the other on supporting Syria’s democratic transition.

The humanitarian aspect includes the Al-Rafidain ReliefInitiative, which will send essential supplies to the Syrian people, includingheating fuel, basic medicines, and food.

The political component aims to establish a framework tosupport Syria's peaceful democratic transition and strengthen the Syrianstate's unity and stability. The initiative also seeks to promote regionalsecurity and stability through cooperation with Iraq's neighboring countries,Egypt, and the UAE.

Al-Abadi emphasized Iraq's strategic position andimportance, stating that Iraq must take a proactive role in regionaldevelopments. “Indifference represents a negative stance that could be filledby other powers.”

Syrian Turmoil and Regional Agendas

Political analyst, Diaa Abu Maarej al-Darraji, offered anoverview of the situation in Syria, stating that the Iraqi government iscurrently monitoring developments without launching any initiatives. “Iraq’sprimary focus is protecting its territory from armed groups and terrorism whileemphasizing its commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity,” al-Darraji toldShafaq News.

He noted varying political stances within Iraq, with someleaders advocating for humanitarian aid and reopening trade routes with Syriadue to its strategic location on the Mediterranean. This, he clarified, couldenable the resumption of Iraqi oil exports halted since the Iran-Iraq war.Others, however, oppose engagement with the current transitional government,labeling it a terrorist organization.

Al-Darraji described the Syrian situation as "highlycomplex," adding that “Turkiye has supported Hayat Tahrir al-Sham tooverthrow Bashar al-Assad’s regime, which in turn allowed Israeli forces todeepen their presence in Syria and destroy nearly 80% of Syria’s air defensesystems, heavy weaponry, and fighter jets.”

Regarding the US's role in Syria, al-Darraji described it as"dual,", explaining that the US supports Hayat Tahrir al-Sham whilepressuring the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to withdraw fromterritories they had advanced into after Assad’s fall. These moves, hesuggested, reflect efforts to influence Syria’s political future withoutdirectly engaging in a sectarian civil war—"a scenario encouraged byIsraeli policies to secure its borders and expand its presence in Syria,aligning with its long-term religious narratives.”

Stability in Syria Vital for Iraq

Ahmed al-Yasiri, head of the Arab Australian Center forStrategic Studies, considered the initiative critical for Iraq. He argued thatIraq needs to build a network of influence and relationships within Syria tomitigate the potential negative impacts of the ongoing situation there.Supporting humanitarian relief efforts, the political process, and democratictransition in Syria would also benefit Iraq, he told Shafaq News.

Al-Yasiri explained that Syria poses a security threat toIraq, emphasizing that to avoid this, Iraq should focus on investing in areasof stability rather than solely addressing security concerns. "Anyinstability within Syria directly affects Iraq, as seen in the rise of ISIS,which stemmed from security gaps there," he pointed out.

Highlighting the importance of a coordinated approach tosupport Syria’s political and social stability, he stated, "Thiscoordination should be part of an alliance, not an isolated effort—whether withthe United States or within the Arab and Gulf framework—to avoid sensitivityaround Iraq’s role."

Warning of potential repercussions for Iraq’s Kurdish issueif Syria's instability continues, the head of the Arab Australian Center forStrategic Studies stated that Turkish actions in northern Iraq could mirrorthose in Syria if Baghdad remains indifferent.

On minority communities, al-Yasiri pointed to the Alawites,Shias, and religious shrines in Syria, stressing the need for political andsecurity guarantees to protect them. "These are Iraqi interests that don’trequire billions of dollars but rather a focused political strategy," heconcluded.

Iraqis Suffer as Millions Spent on Foreign Aid

Political analyst Mujasha al-Tamimi assumed that unlimitedsupport for regional and foreign countries has contributed to the decline inthe political system’s image and popularity among Iraqis. “While most Iraqiprovinces suffer from high poverty rates, deteriorating services, and a lack ofjob opportunities, millions of dollars are being spent on regional countriesthat have caused political mistakes leading to their destruction anddisplacement."

Speaking to Shafaq News, al-Tamimi said that although Iraqis not responsible for these crises, it has shouldered a significant burden. Heexplained, "Iraq has become one of the leading contributors of financialaid, oil derivatives, and portions of food and medical supplies originallyallocated for its own citizens."

"The loyalty of some political factions to externalparties often prioritizes foreign support over their citizens. This aid toregional countries is frequently framed within religious or sectarian contexts,or stems from external pressure on these political forces," he indicated.

For his part, Former Iraqi MP Kamel, Nawaf al-Ghurairicondemned Iraq's interference in Syria, particularly the deployment of armedfactions to the conflict over the years. "This involvement has created newenemies for the country," he told Shafaq News.

MP al-Ghurairi also criticized Iraq's recent donations toLebanon, including salary deductions from government employees, calling themunnecessary. "Iraq’s people are exhausted, having endured years ofhardship, including internal displacement, missing persons, andkidnappings—some of whom were held in Syrian prisons. This reflects thegovernment’s failure to lead the country effectively and protect itspeople," the former MP said.