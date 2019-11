Kuwait to join US-led coalition to protect Gulf shipping

2019/11/25 | 19:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Kuwaithas told the United States they will join the US-led maritime alliance inresponse to a series of attacks on oil tankers, a US military official said onMonday, Reuters reported.Thealliance said that Kuwait has already said it would join the alliance, andtherefore it is a "matter of time."AUS-led military naval alliance in Bahrain began work on March 7 to protectshipping in the Gulf region with the participation of six countries, including SaudiArabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Britain, Australia and Albania.