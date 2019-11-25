Kuwait to join US-led coalition to protect Gulf shipping

2019/11/25 | 19:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Kuwait
has told the United States they will join the US-led maritime alliance in
response to a series of attacks on oil tankers, a US military official said on
Monday, Reuters reported.The
alliance said that Kuwait has already said it would join the alliance, and
therefore it is a "matter of time."A
US-led military naval alliance in Bahrain began work on March 7 to protect
shipping in the Gulf region with the participation of six countries, including Saudi
Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Britain, Australia and Albania.
Kuwait
has told the United States they will join the US-led maritime alliance in
response to a series of attacks on oil tankers, a US military official said on
Monday, Reuters reported.The
alliance said that Kuwait has already said it would join the alliance, and
therefore it is a "matter of time."A
US-led military naval alliance in Bahrain began work on March 7 to protect
shipping in the Gulf region with the participation of six countries, including Saudi
Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Britain, Australia and Albania.