Kuwait to join US-led coalition to protect Gulf shipping

2019/11/25 | 19:40
Kuwait

has told the United States they will join the US-led maritime alliance in

response to a series of attacks on oil tankers, a US military official said on

Monday, Reuters reported.The

alliance said that Kuwait has already said it would join the alliance, and

therefore it is a "matter of time."A

US-led military naval alliance in Bahrain began work on March 7 to protect

shipping in the Gulf region with the participation of six countries, including Saudi

Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Britain, Australia and Albania.

