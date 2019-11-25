Iraqi FM meets the General Secretary of Arab League

2019/11/25 | 23:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
Iraqi Foreign Minister Muhammed Ali al-Hakeem met the General Secretary of Arab League Ahmed Abu al-Ghiet to discuss the updates in the region, especially the case of Palestine and the outcomes behind the US decision regarding the Israeli occupation and the importance to abide by the international and Arab decisions concerned with Palestine.
During the meeting, both have asserted the importance of the ongoing support to achieve progress in the goal of reinforcing the Palestinian State and its capital, the great Jerusalem.
