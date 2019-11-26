Coalition remains militarily committed to SDF, Peshmerga forces: Spokesperson

2019/11/26 | 09:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Coalition spokesperson acknowledged he only knows how to say “how are you” in Kurdish. “I have friends who help me reach audiences with different languages, and they are in Iraq, Kurdistan, and Rojava,” he said.
Col. Caggins also agreed with senior Kurdistan Region leaders that the death of Islamic State head Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi does not mean the end of the terror group.
“The killing of one fighter or leader of ISIS is not the end of this extremist group; we continue to put military pressure. At the same time, we endure denying the ideology of the group.”
He underlined that there are still a few thousand Islamic State fighters left in different areas of Iraq and Syria, including armed fighters and those who “support ISIS in area of funds and logistics.”
“We also want to capture or eliminate the remnants of ISIS in the region,” he added. “I think it is important to look at ISIS as an international threat.”
“We need to endure facing ISIS’ ideology in the region, where local partners are committed to continue the fight.”
Therefore, the US-led Coalition, with support from local partners, continues to target “ISIS sleeper cells both in Iraq and Syria, especially in Deir al-Zor.”
The Coalition also has trainers and advisors who are working with the Iraqi Security Forces and Peshmerga to maintain pressure against the Islamic State.
Caggins noted that there had been “progress” in the training and advising field, adding the Coalition would “take more steps.”
“I would like to give you an example which has been a successful experience: the Peshmerga were able to identify ISIS positions in low areas, and through their contact with the Coalition, they have been able to operate, either along with the Iraqi air force or the Coalition. This has helped to expose and target ISIS hideouts.”
The spokesperson underlined that the Coalition knows that the Islamic State remains active, and “are only looking for an opportunity” to regroup.
“Once there is chaos, they try to take advantage of the situation—yet, we have to fill the vacuums, to deny them the chance to control any part of the area.”
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
Col. Caggins also agreed with senior Kurdistan Region leaders that the death of Islamic State head Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi does not mean the end of the terror group.
“The killing of one fighter or leader of ISIS is not the end of this extremist group; we continue to put military pressure. At the same time, we endure denying the ideology of the group.”
He underlined that there are still a few thousand Islamic State fighters left in different areas of Iraq and Syria, including armed fighters and those who “support ISIS in area of funds and logistics.”
“We also want to capture or eliminate the remnants of ISIS in the region,” he added. “I think it is important to look at ISIS as an international threat.”
“We need to endure facing ISIS’ ideology in the region, where local partners are committed to continue the fight.”
Therefore, the US-led Coalition, with support from local partners, continues to target “ISIS sleeper cells both in Iraq and Syria, especially in Deir al-Zor.”
The Coalition also has trainers and advisors who are working with the Iraqi Security Forces and Peshmerga to maintain pressure against the Islamic State.
Caggins noted that there had been “progress” in the training and advising field, adding the Coalition would “take more steps.”
“I would like to give you an example which has been a successful experience: the Peshmerga were able to identify ISIS positions in low areas, and through their contact with the Coalition, they have been able to operate, either along with the Iraqi air force or the Coalition. This has helped to expose and target ISIS hideouts.”
The spokesperson underlined that the Coalition knows that the Islamic State remains active, and “are only looking for an opportunity” to regroup.
“Once there is chaos, they try to take advantage of the situation—yet, we have to fill the vacuums, to deny them the chance to control any part of the area.”
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany