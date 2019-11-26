Erbil and Baghdad reach agreement on oil: Minister

2019/11/26 | 12:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Erbil and Baghdad had reached an agreement on the oil and budget disputes, the Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban announced.
In remarks on Monday after a meeting with a delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Ghadhban said Erbil will begin to hand in oil to Baghdad on January 1, 2020, adding that the federal government and the KRG agreed that Erbil would start sending 250,000 barrels of oil to Baghdad daily from January onwards.
He went on to say that they also discussed the efforts to prepare the budget bill for the year 2020.
The deal came after several meetings between officials from the KRG and the federal government for talks on the issues of oil and budget.
