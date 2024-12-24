Iraq News Now

BP, Iraq agree details of Kirkuk Oilfield Redevelopment

2024-12-24 04:35:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Oil major BP has signed a preliminary letter of technical alignment with H.E. Hayan Abdul Ghani, Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil. This agreement represents a key step in negotiations for the integrated oil and gas redevelopment of several fields in the Kirkuk region, located in northern […]

