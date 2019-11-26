Home › Baghdad Post › At Least 13 Killed, Dozens Wounded in Iraq Protests

At Least 13 Killed, Dozens Wounded in Iraq Protests

2019/11/26 | 13:10







Meanwhile in Baghdad, the AP said that “at least 13 people were wounded” as security forces and protesters battled each other.







Sunday’s violence follows reports of three protesters’ deaths Saturday night carried by Al Jazeera who quoted a spokesman for Iraq’s Ministry of Interior.According to a BBC report, more than 300 people have been killed in the protests since they started in early October.







The US news agency Voice of America reported Sunday that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week warned Iraq officials that “Washington would consider imposing sanctions on officials responsible for violence or corruption.”



