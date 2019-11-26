Home › Baghdad Post › 28 policemen injured during protests, MP house set on fire in Dhi Qar

28 policemen injured during protests, MP house set on fire in Dhi Qar

2019/11/26 | 13:10



In a statement, the command said “a sum of 28 policemen were wounded at the gate of Petronas company in al-Gharraf oilfield, north of Dhi Qar.”



In related news, media reports said the house of MP Hilal Sahlan, from al-Nasr Coalition, was set on fire in Dhi Qar province, which caused huge damage to the property.



No one was hurt in the attack, the reports added.



Violent protests have left around 300 people killed and over 16,000 injured since early October.



