From wars to prayers: Christians in Iraq’s Kirkuk prepare for Christmas celebration

2024-12-24 11:25:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ With just a day leftuntil Iraq ushers in the new year, Christian families in Kirkuk are preparingto celebrate Christmas and the upcoming year with hopes for security. Despitethe ongoing conflict in Gaza, unresolved tensions in Lebanon, and a shiftingsituation in Syria, all of which continue to escalate regional instability, theChristian community in Kirkuk remains hopeful, wishing for a peaceful futurefor all Iraqis.

Iraq's Christian population, one ofthe oldest in the Middle East, has faced significant decline. Once numbering1.4 million before 2003, the community now counts roughly 300,000 due todecades of violence, displacement, and targeted attacks.

Killings and Wars vs. Prayers andWishes

"We will celebrate this year,as we do every year, with hope for all that is beautiful, wishing for security,peace, and progress for Iraq," said Youssef Touma, the Chaldean Archbishopof Kirkuk, to Shafaq News. "Our prayers and wishes during the holiday arerenewed every year, hoping for reassurance, with hands joining together tobuild the country and preserve the brotherhood and love that bind the people ofKirkuk's communities."

Sarkon Sliwa, a 43-year-old local,told our agency, "This year’s celebration in Kirkuk is different fromprevious years. Christian families have prepared for the festivities by buyingnew clothes, preparing dishes, and decorating their homes for the first day ofthe holiday."

Despite the violence in Syria,Lebanon, and Palestine, Salwa expressed a sense of optimism, "This yearwill witness a special celebration. These images pain us… We will participatein the mass and pray for peace and security to prevail across the Middle Eastso that everyone can enjoy beautiful holidays."

For many in Kirkuk, the heart oftheir celebration lies in family traditions. "My family has completed allpreparations for the holiday," Sliwa pointed out. "The most importantthing for Christian families is the Christmas tree. We bought a beautiful onefor 150,000 Iraqi dinars (approximately 114 USD)… The tree is an important partof the holiday celebration. Once decorated and placed in its spot in the centerof the house, the Christian family knows the preparations are complete."

Suzan Nasser, 28, echoed thissentiment, "This year's holiday is exceptional for Christians in Kirkukand Iraq. We have prepared everything for the celebration, from making Kleija(traditional sweets) to buying clothes and gifts, which we place under thechildren's heads while they sleep, so they wake up to find them on the holidaymorning."

"The festive atmosphere anddecorations are visible throughout the city, sending important messages thateveryone celebrates with Christians,” Nasser also noted to Shafaq News. “Thisoccasion is an opportunity to unite opinions and live in peace.”

Kirkuk's municipal director, AhmedOmar, shared the city's commitment to fostering a spirit of unity. "TheKirkuk Municipality has decorated the streets with lights to celebrateChristmas and the New Year to spread the spirit of love across the province."

This positive spirit does notconceal the presence of some pain among Christians.

Heartbreaking Events

The Patriarch of the ChaldeanCatholic Church in Iraq and worldwide, Louis Sako, expressed deep concern overthe escalating conflicts in the Middle East, including ongoing wars inPalestine, Lebanon, Syria, Sudan, and Ukraine.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Sako warnedthat "these unfortunate events might spread to other neighboringcountries."

He went on to highlight thedevastating impact on civilians, saying, "The situation is trulyheartbreaking, with thousands of innocent civilians' lives at risk… We, theChristians of this land, have lost two-thirds of our population, and if thecurrent situation persists, we may lose the remaining Christians in the MiddleEast."

Sako emphasized the internationalcommunity's shared duty, stating, "These wars are also the responsibilityof the international community. For this reason, major countries must actswiftly and sincerely, playing the role of mediators to find lasting solutionsfor these countries." He called for a political future based on “solidprinciples and programs," ensuring that citizens can live in peace,security, and dignity, on their land and in their homes.