Iraq’s Sairoon alliance announces opposition to draft election law

2019/11/26 | 14:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi lawmakers from the Sairoon Alliance (Alliance Towards Reforms) led by Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, Baghdad, 2019. Photo: Sairoon’s FB
BAGHDAD,— During the first reading on the Iraq’s electoral reform law on Monday, the Sairoon Alliance (Alliance Towards Reforms) came out against the draft legislation.
Sairoon MP Sadiq Al-Sulaiti said that the changes would only enable the current political parties to remain in power.
“This law does change nothing about the circumstance that Iraq is going through,” he said.
Led by Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, Sairoon is the largest party in parliament, but does not have enough seats in the fractious chamber to block the legislation on its own.
The legislation moved forward to a second reading.
On Sunday, the Legislative Committee added a section to the draft mandating that dual citizens must surrender their non-Iraqi nationality if they are elected to the Council of Representatives.
In an interview with al-Sumaria published on November 17, government spokesman Saad al-Hadithi discussed some of the most important points of the draft law, including that the number of parliamentary seats would be reduced by a third to 251.
Another change is that any political grouping that wins seats during the election will not be able to transfer its list or create a coalition until after the formation of a government.
Hadithi added that current senior officials will not be able to stand in the next election.
The announcement of changes to the election law came as anti-government protests continue across Iraq. More than 315 people have been killed during weeks of mass unrest in Baghdad and the southern provinces.
