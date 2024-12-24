President Barzani and Iran’s new consul discuss bilateral relations and regional updates

2024-12-24 15:30:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Kurdish President, NechirvanBarzani, met with Iran's new Consul General in Erbil, Faramarz Asadi, on theoccasion of assuming his position.

According to a statement by the Kurdistan Region Presidency,President Barzani emphasized Kurdistan’s support for the success of theconsul’s mission.

For his part, the new Iranian Consul General expressed hisgratitude for assuming his role and highlighted "the importance Iranplaces on its longstanding relations with the Kurdistan Region." Hefurther reiterated Iran's desire to enhance ties across various fields.

"The meeting also included an exchange of views onrecent regional developments," the statement added.