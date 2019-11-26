Home › INA › The Central Anti-Corruption Court arrests two members of the House of Representatives for corruption chargers

2019/11/26 | 17:30



Baghdad – INA







The Integrity Commission, details of the arrest warrants carried out against the current members of the House of Representatives of the Governors of Babylon and Salah al-Din, noting that the Central Court against Corruption decided to arrest them.







According to a statement issued by the Commission received by the Iraqi News Agency, the arrest warrants issued against them by the court came against the backdrop of two cases investigated by the Commission and referred them to the judiciary, as the court issued them two recruiting orders and followed them with arrest warrants, to decide to arrest them, for not responding to previous orders.























