Leader Barzani extends Christmas and New Year greetings

2024-12-24 21:55:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani extended Christmas and New Year greetings to Christians in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and worldwide.

"On the occasion of the New Year and the birth of Jesus Christ (peace be upon him), I extend my warmest congratulations and best wishes to all Christian brothers and sisters, wishing them happiness and peace," Barzani stated.

He added, "On this occasion, I emphasize the importance of deepening the culture of coexistence and brotherhood among the components of Kurdistan. I hope our Christian brothers and sisters celebrate all their holidays and joyous occasions in an atmosphere of security, harmony, and tranquility."

"I hope this occasion marks the beginning of peace, calm, and stability in our region and the world."

Moreover, the churches of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, held a Christmas mass to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that churches in Erbil, particularly in the Ankawa district, a predominantly Christian area in Erbil, organized mass prayers to mark this religious occasion, adding that the masses will continue for two days, with churches holding services at various times.