2024-12-25 04:30:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By Christy-Belle Geha for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Iraq's prohibition zeal threatens Baghdad's boozy subculture Although a law banning the sale and import of alcohol was passed in 2016 and came into force at the start of […]

