Turkish shelling hits PKK positions in Kurdistan’s Duhok, local residents fearful: Source

2024-12-25 18:55:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Turkish forcesconducted “intensive” shelling targeting positions of the Kurdistan Workers'Party (PKK) in a village north of Duhok, Kurdistan Region, a security sourcereported on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency,"The heavy artillery shelling targeted the area around Merstak village,located at the foothills of Matin Mountain, overlooking Al-Amadiya district.”

"The shelling caused panicamong the local residents.”

Notably, the Matin Mountain area isa key base for the PKK, making it a frequent target of Turkish airstrikes. PKKis considered a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU.

Earlier today, Turkish NationalIntelligence Organization neutralized (killed or captured) Firat Serihan, a PKKleader listed in the “grey category” of wanted individuals during an operationin the Kurdistan Region.

Additionally, the Turkish Ministryof Defense reported that the Turkish Armed Forces neutralized 20 PKK/YPG (People'sProtection Units) members, reportedly preparing for an attack in the EuphratesShield and Peace Spring regions in northern Syria, as well as 1 PKK memberidentified in the Claw-Lock region in northern Iraq.