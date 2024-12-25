President Barzani mourns Azerbaijani plane crash victims

2024-12-25 22:40:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani expressed sadness over the Azerbaijani plane crash in Kazakhstan.

Barzani stated on X, "I’m deeply saddened by the tragic crash of the Azerbaijani aircraft in Kazakhstan. My thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this disaster. The Kurdistan Region stands in solidarity with Azerbaijan during this difficult time.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations announced the crash of a passenger plane en route from the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, to the city of Grozny, near the city of Aktau in western Kazakhstan.

It is believed that the plane was carrying 67 people, including 62 passengers and five crew members. According to official medical authorities in Kazakhstan, 25 people survived and were taken to nearby hospitals.