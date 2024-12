2024-12-26 05:35:23 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani inaugurates the stone lining project for the left bank of the Tigris River along Sindbad Road in Baghdad. According to a brief statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the project was managed the Ministry of Water Resources. (Source: PMO)

