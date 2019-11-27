Home › Iraq News › The World and Life in the Era of Digital Technology – Part III

The World and Life in the Era of Digital Technology – Part III

2019/11/27 | 13:05



Chiman Salih | Exclusive to Ekurd.net



In this ira, the Media abandoned to be allied with democracies, the people and the duty of defending their rights. The media, now is a tool for making more profits, they turned to be more allied with businesses; often they are not publishing better contents than the fake news sources and social media. According to some viewpoints many media institutions working as a political opposition party not a media. In the beginning, those supposed to be professional media tried to compete with social media which publish low quality contents. This veering off course has became the tendency of their work; which makes the world ( A world without Media as the fourth authority)



When the people in third world got some freedom because of the new world order and communication and also many of them got a portion of education to strife for a better life and better governments, the tools and the events of toppling down dictators, revolution and uprising rendered useless in making required changes. On contrary, they would result in worsening their situation furthermore. They would bring up with them many thing for example inviting the intruder states to exploit the chaos, endless war, mass migration and foreign invasion. The new enemies and beneficials of the dire situation of this country which fell in chaos will be using money and power to use the electronic information to wash the brain of many of its people and make that country be in a position to never return to its normal situation. Also, igniting many proxy wars which would threaten, regional and international peace.























Until now, there is no any serious international debate on that. There are a kind of some micro- solutions for some small parts of the chaos, mostly going through making some peoples deprived from their legitimate rights which means depriving them.



After 2004, The cell phones emerged in my country as a new and common way for communication, shortly became to be the women’s enemy, because everyone was able to buy a SIM without registration. The molesters used it as a new way for implementing their violence against women.



In the cases like that, the consequence would be either her family will kill the targeted woman or she will lose the family; she would lose something despite she is only a victim. The cell phones claimed the lives of hundreds of women and happiness and reputation of thousands.



Later, the mobile companies reorganized their business a bit, they have started to register all the cards. After that those bad people changed their base to social media they set to use Facebook for their filthy acts; still they continue to do that.



The world needs a new laws and regulations regarding this issue. The world should act rapidly to make this reorganization possible and fast . All kind of societies should be taken into account because the nature of the problems are different.



Practically, the world has became a small village. But it’s a complicated small one; and the flow of information seems wouldn’t help to encourage people think positively as it was predictable in the beginning or be highly educated as the result of all those available information. By contrast, the have became poor in terms of education and knowledge and complicated in terms of inner situation and psychology. They always like to be different not agreed.



The Digital Technology made the people be divided on consumers and producers of information. The consumers are not participating in decision making only they should obey. The producers are decision makers or information package distributors. The producers are working on the consumers mostly for disorienting them by variety of means. They use them as tools for making money and controlling their votes in the elections.



I, noticed in most of the countries, there are two faces or two kind of communities. One of them is an educated, knowledgeable community, they care a bout life quality or at least they have a good fortune to live a good life. Another one including deprived people from good life conditions, mostly are uneducated, they are living in a margin of life. As the result of wide using of digital technology the second community also started to have their impact on politics; more by using their voting power. Their role might rise to more involvement. There is nothing bad in involving them, it’s necessary, but it was better if this would have been happened through or connected to enlightenment and education instead of exploiting them and deceiving them, particularly by populists. .



Another problem of this era is that the world is lacking powerful, qualified judicial system to tackle with digital crimes even the traditional crimes, There are many of new crimes emerged a cause of spate of digital technology, there is no any hope in horizon to build a new system be qualified enough to handle those crimes.



There are a number of questions that the related parties, international institutions, governments, think tanks, others relevant institutions should ask themselves and answer them, to put a cornerstone towards having a better world in the era of digital technology:







It’s necessary to ask whether the world is living in a historical trouble or it’s safely walking in the course of history ?



Is there still hope for having more secure and peaceful world despite of all those problems?



The future will be for senior, professional politicians or junkets or the politics would be dumped more?



Do the global policies for human rights protection and global values promotion still working and are still matter for the world?



Would the international institutions stay important in solving international conflicts? or this dwindling that they witness is going to be permanent?



What will be the fate of the (election results everywhere) in the future, they will be respected or ended up in violence and disrespect?



Will The new world tendency toward nationalism lead to the untie of the most international trade and economic deals and all the aspects of globalization?



Is it a coincidence or there are confidential schemes directing the world towards chaos?



Is there possibility for emergence to new powerful block or coalition to halt bad performances of politics?



What’s is the fate of the human being?







Mrs. Chiman Salih, a Kurdish legal consultant, writer, journalist and a senior contributing writer for Ekurd.net.



The views expressed are the author’s alone and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.



Copyright © 2019 Ekurd.net. All rights reserved



