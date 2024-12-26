Kurdistan’s Duhok plans over 80 events to ring in New Year

2024-12-26 17:40:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The city of Duhok in Iraqi Kurdistan is preparing towelcome 2025 with more than 80 events and celebrations across cafes,restaurants, and entertainment venues.

Hassan Fattah, the spokesperson for the Directorate of Culture and Artsin Duhok told Shafaq News that 84 events have been officially registered sofar. “Most will be family-oriented and organized under the supervision of localartists.”

“These events offer a great opportunity for local artists to showcasetheir talents and will help boost tourism and the economy in Duhok during theNew Year period,” Fattah said.

He added that the provincial administration will not organize anyofficial celebrations this year.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has declared an official holidayfrom December 25 until January 2 acrossall provinces for Christmas and New Year celebrations.