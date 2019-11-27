'Vast and dangerous conspiracy' defeated by Iranian people - Khamenei

2019/11/27 | 18:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that the Iranian people had defeated a conspiracy, referring to unrest kicked off by a rise in fuel prices.
“A deep, vast and very dangerous conspiracy that a lot of money had been spent on ... was destroyed by the people,” Khamenei said, in a comment cited by his official website.
