Iraqi forces destroy ISIS hideout in Kirkuk

2019/11/27 | 18:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi forces discovered an (ISIS) hideout in Kirkuk province and destroyed it during a precise operation, federal police said in a statement.
One jihadist was killed during the operation which took place in Abu Shahma area.A member of Kirkuk Provincial Council commented on the current security situation in Kirkuk, criticizing the instability which has provided the ISIS sleeper cells to enjoy a security vacuum and reorganize.
Kamaran Kirkuki told The Baghdad Post that there are multiple factors to the current instability, on top of which is the incompetency of the forces whom are brought in from other provinces of Iraq.
Iraq declared full victory over ISIS in December 2017, since when the jihadist group remains active to challenge Iraq’s security.
Iraqi forces discovered an (ISIS) hideout in Kirkuk province and destroyed it during a precise operation, federal police said in a statement.
One jihadist was killed during the operation which took place in Abu Shahma area.A member of Kirkuk Provincial Council commented on the current security situation in Kirkuk, criticizing the instability which has provided the ISIS sleeper cells to enjoy a security vacuum and reorganize.
Kamaran Kirkuki told The Baghdad Post that there are multiple factors to the current instability, on top of which is the incompetency of the forces whom are brought in from other provinces of Iraq.
Iraq declared full victory over ISIS in December 2017, since when the jihadist group remains active to challenge Iraq’s security.