Iraq announces Oil Exports for November

2024-12-27 06:35:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil export volumes for November, but has again not disclosed the value of oil exports for the month. This continues the practice of delayed or missing oil export data from the Ministry. Total exports of crude oil: 98,869,824 barrels. Exports from the oil fields in […]

