Najaf police announce curfew after Iranian consulate burnt

2019/11/27 | 23:35
The Najaf police command announced on Wednesday a curfew in

the province until further notice, in light of the incidents taking place in

Najaf.Iraqi protesters angry at Iranian interference in the Iraqi

affairs set fire to the Iranian consulate in the southern Iraqi city on

Wednesday night, AFP journalists reported.Twitter and social media users have circulated footage showing

the building of the consulate burning.Since October 1, Iraqi people have been demonstrating to

protest political and financial corruption, where they called for a regime

change.

