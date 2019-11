Najaf police announce curfew after Iranian consulate burnt

2019/11/27 | 23:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The Najaf police command announced on Wednesday a curfew inthe province until further notice, in light of the incidents taking place inNajaf.Iraqi protesters angry at Iranian interference in the Iraqiaffairs set fire to the Iranian consulate in the southern Iraqi city onWednesday night, AFP journalists reported.Twitter and social media users have circulated footage showingthe building of the consulate burning.Since October 1, Iraqi people have been demonstrating toprotest political and financial corruption, where they called for a regimechange.