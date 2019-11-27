Najaf police announce curfew after Iranian consulate burnt

2019/11/27 | 23:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Najaf police command announced on Wednesday a curfew in
the province until further notice, in light of the incidents taking place in
Najaf.Iraqi protesters angry at Iranian interference in the Iraqi
affairs set fire to the Iranian consulate in the southern Iraqi city on
Wednesday night, AFP journalists reported.Twitter and social media users have circulated footage showing
the building of the consulate burning.Since October 1, Iraqi people have been demonstrating to
protest political and financial corruption, where they called for a regime
change.
