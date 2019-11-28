Home › INA › MOI: Citizens and Cameras revealed the lurking individuals and riots makers

MOI: Citizens and Cameras revealed the lurking individuals and riots makers

2019/11/28 | 02:30



INA – BAGHDAD







Spokesman of Ministry of Interior – MOI Khalid al-Mahana asserted that the security forces collected the data of the individuals behind the riots and destruction via cameras and citizens.







Al-Mahana pointed at issuing new orders for security forces to maintain the public and private funds as well as protecting citizens and possessions.







“The security forces is all around the have the control in addition to trying to deal with protests without the use of force,” said al-Mahana.



















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-INA – BAGHDADSpokesman of Ministry of Interior – MOI Khalid al-Mahana asserted that the security forces collected the data of the individuals behind the riots and destruction via cameras and citizens.Al-Mahana pointed at issuing new orders for security forces to maintain the public and private funds as well as protecting citizens and possessions.“The security forces is all around the have the control in addition to trying to deal with protests without the use of force,” said al-Mahana.